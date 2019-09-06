A team from Forbes Solicitors raise thousands for Derian House through their Tour de Forbes

Fund-raising volunteers from Forbes Solicitors have collected £3,500 for Derian House, in Chorley, after creating their own version of the Tour de France cycling event.

Fund-raising volunteers from Forbes Solicitors have collected £3,500 for Derian House, in Chorley, after creating their own version of the Tour de France cycling event.

The event involved a team of around 30 volunteers making the 100-mile cycle from the firm’s Leeds office to its base in Accrington.

The journey took in all Forbes’ other offices in Manchester, Salford, Chorley, Walton Summit, Preston and Blackburn.

The Tour de Forbes event was organised through the legal firm’s newly-launched Forbes Foundation which provides financial support to children, and their families, who are in need, through ill health, disability, and/or financial hardship.

Jonathan Holden, Forbes’ national head of employment, said: “This is the second year we have completed the Tour De Forbes and I would like to thank all those involved. It was a real team effort, from the cyclists to the support crew and all those who cheered us on and helped with sponsorship.”

The money will go towards funding shower chairs for the children.

Abigail Williamson, Corporate Sponsorship Manager at Derian House, said: “We’re really grateful for the amazing total that Forbes Solicitors managed to raise.

“The new shower chairs will make a positive difference to the children and young people we look after at Derian House.”