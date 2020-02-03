Age Concern appealing for volunteers for Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge charity shops

Charity Age Concern is appealing for more volunteers to help out in its Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge shops.



Volunteer manager Claire Hewitson is calling for more people to help out at the stores in Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, and Cotton Mill Road, Bamber Bridge.

The proceeds help to fund award-winning dementia and support services, such as the befriending scheme and Access to Benefits.

Claire said: "Volunteers play a vital role within the charity, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help us carry out our mission.”

Some 52% of the organisation's volunteers offer help within its retail shops, according to Claire.

She added: "Without our volunteers and the income generated from donations, we would not be able to support older people in Lancashire as we do today."

The charity’s retail shops saved 62 tons of pre-loved items from landfills, provided hundreds of volunteering hours for people wanting to give something back, make friends or build new skills ready for employment and generated thousands of pounds of income last year.

Amanda Tom, a Lostock Hall volunteer, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to give back to the community through processing sales or preparing goods ready for sale by volunteering at the Lostock Hall Age Concern Shop.

"I also like that it is easy to volunteer with flexible positions and hours. I’m gaining new skills and building my confidence every day.”

Volunteers are also needed to help vulnerable people complete Access 2 Benefits forms and to help promote the charity using social media and digital marketing skills.

To sign up, please visit www.ageisjustanumber.org.uk or call Claire on 01772 552865.