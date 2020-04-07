Appeal for help to find the Lancashire elderly in need of support

A charity which supports elderly people across Central Lancashire and the Fylde coast is appealing for referrals to its services during the coronavirus outbreak.

Age Concern in the region has set up a hotline which those in need of help can call directly – but the organisation is also asking anybody who becomes aware of an older person requiring assistance to put the charity in touch with them.

Age Concern wants to lend a helping hand to those who need it most

Services being offered include shopping, meal preparation and regular phonecalls from volunteer befrienders.

“Anybody can make a referral – whether it’s professionals such as healthcare workers or even family members or neighbours who can’t visit their loved ones or friends at the moment because of the restrictions,” explained Abby Waylett, marketing officer for Age Concern Central Lancashire, which also covers Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

“For instance, it’s surprising how many people haven’t got the necessary skills to cook for themselves – I spoke to an elderly gentleman whose wife had recently died and she had cooked for him all his life, so he was lost.

“Think about the people who might be right on your doorstep – all we ask is that you make them aware that you intend to refer them, so that we know they are happy for you to share their details with us.”

The charity has recently received a donation of more than 500 ready meals and says that it is well-stocked with other basic supplies.

While it would welcome donations of all kinds from businesses in the county, it is particularly keen to receive “added extras” – those items that could help make life more bearable under lockdown. Puzzle books recently donated are now forming part of special ‘welfare packs’ being handed out to those in need of stimulation as well as sustenance.

Abby says that she understands the frustration and confusion amongst older people about the current restrictions.

All over-70s are being urged to follow “stringently” social distancing guidance from the government which strongly advises against mixing in the community and recommends staying at least two metres away from anybody with whom they come into contact with outdoors. Meanwhile, a group of 1.5m people nationwide who have particular health conditions or are receiving specific treatments – which will include some people over 70 – has been told to shield themselves from society for at least the next 12 weeks.

“Everybody is different – some people who are over 70 will be fit and able, but many will also have an underlying health condition.

“Our service is intended to help people not to have to take any unnecessary risks. So my message would be for people to use us while they need to – and then after all this over, they can go back to getting about like they used to,” Abby said.

TO MAKE A REFERRAL

If you would benefit from the help on offer from Age Concern Central Lancashire – or know an elderly person who would – call the charity’s coronavirus helpline on 01772 552 850 and select option zero.