Are you caring, responsible and good with people? You're needed across Lancashire

There is an urgent need for carers to look after some of the county’s most vulnerable people during the outbreak.

A small army of “caring, responsible” paid carers who are “good with people” is being recruited by the county council, which needs help as it faces “the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus”.

Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

“We need to come together across Lancashire during this uncertain and difficult time to make sure we can safeguard our most vulnerable residents, particularly those who are currently in a care setting,” the authority said.

“Your role will involve making a difference to vulnerable people’s lives by supporting them with everyday tasks that they now struggle to do without some help. You may be based in a residential home providing specialised support or be asked to provide more general support for people with a variety of needs.

“If you have recently left a role in the care sector or have previous experience in a care setting, we would love to hear from you. If you don’t have any experience but want to help out, please get in touch too as experience is not essential.

“Every time you support someone with personal care, it helps make a direct impact on helping our collective fight against the virus.”

The coronavirus spotlight has shifted to social care, after hundreds of care home residents died from the disease.

Visit Lancashire.gov.uk/jobs/carers or click HERE for more.