Award-winning Longton teenager taking on Penwortham charity's first ever overseas challenge

An award-winning Longton teenager is encouraging people to join him for an overseas charity challenge.

Will Bamford, who was named Young Volunteer of the Year at the South Ribble Council Community Awards, is taking on a trek across the Inca Trail in Peru from October 9 to 18.

The daring feat will mark sight loss charity Galloway's first ever fund-raiser abroad.

Will said: “I wanted to sign up as it is an exciting challenge and is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I have taken a gap year and when people ask what I have done, I can say I have climbed up a mountain in Peru and volunteered with Galloway’s."

The 18-year-old added: “It is a great opportunity to get involved in. As soon as I signed up, Galloway’s posted some great ideas for fund-raising to help me reach my target.”

Will began volunteering last October with the Galloway’s Tuesday social group, and as an experienced air cadet, he soon moved on to support members

at the shooting club every week.

“I wanted to support Galloway’s as my nana, Margaret Bamford, had macular degeneration and was helped by Galloway’s before she died in 2012," he said.

He then decided to help fund-raise, starting with a 6,000 mile-cycle challenge - the distance between Preston and Peru - and setting up a static bike under a gazebo in several places to help raise awareness of Galloway’s.

In just four months, Will had raised £3,399 and scooped his community award.

He added: "“It was brilliant to be nominated. It shows what I am doing is appreciated by people and it is nice to get some form of recognition for it.

“I think the fact I was volunteering in an unusual activity, going shooting, and doing the fund-raising attributed to getting the award. I am pleased to have won.”

Will is now working to reach a fund-raising target of £3,850 for the Peru trek. Galloway's offers a list of fund-raising ideas, including sponsored walks, bag packing, cake sales, a charity night or dress down day and can send out materials like balloons, banners, T-shirts and collection tins. Participants can also access training tips and regular updates from the exclusive Team Galloway’s group.

Registration is £299. For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.galloways.org.uk/inca-trail or contact charlotte.carnell@galloways.org.uk or 01772 744 148.