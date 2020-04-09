Bishop applauds NHS staff in his Easter message for Lancashire

NHS staff battling to contain coronavirus have been applauded for their “extraordinary level of dedication and care” in the Bishop of Blackburn’s Easter Message.

Rt Rev Julian Henderson praised frontline medics who he said were risking their lives to save others at a time of national crisis.

He highlighted the cases of two doctors who had come over from Sudan to work in the NHS and had both died after contracting Covid-19 in hospital.

“At the time of recording five other NHS staff have also died,” he said. “That huge workforce of committed men and women are showing an extraordinary level of dedication and care, risking their own lives every time they go in to work and all out of concern for others.

"Even those who have not got the virus, but who are having to stay away from work because someone in their household has the virus and they have to isolate for 14 days, are keen and eager to return to the danger of the frontline.

“The applause at 8pm each Thursday around the nation says a lot about the appreciation the majority feel for such unselfish dedication and sacrifice.

"Sacrifice always attracts admiration from others who see it or hear about it, whether that is health workers, or the many others who are continuing to work during this lock down.

"Human suffering raises in us a sense of duty to play our part.”