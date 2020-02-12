Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End footballing heroes descend on Bamber Bridge charity night

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End footballing legends descended on Bamber Bridge Football Club to help raise money for charity.

An Evening with Len Johnrose brought Blackburn Rovers' Colin Hendry and Mark Patterson, as well as Preston North End's Brett Ormerod, Stephen Elliott and Lee Cartwright under one roof.

The event collected £1,530 for the Len Johnrose Trust, which raises awareness of motor neurone disease (MND), and was hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire's Andy Bayes.

Organiser Tony Cartwright said: "The evening was a real success and Tony Parks, a seven-times Blackburn Rovers manager, turned up. It was a great surprise for everyone. Tony now has dementia.

"The staff, Andy Bayes and the community support made the night, and I would like thank everyone for a remarkable night. Tony Parks will be coming along to a charity football event in May. He will kick off the game and sit in the dug-out with the legends' team. He was such a popular chap. It will be fantastic for the event."

Len Johnrose is a former midfielder who made more than 400 Football League appearances for Blackburn Rovers, Hartlepool, Bury, Burnley and Swansea City. He was diagnosed with MND in March 2017 after visiting the hospital about a fracture that had not healed.