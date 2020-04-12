Brothers say thanks to Lancashire's 'hero' binmen during Covid lockdown

Caring brothers Charlie and Bradley Thomas hit on a colourful way to say “thank you” to some of the unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis.

The pair turned their family’s wheelie bin into an artwork to bring a smile to the faces of the refuse collectors who are working on during the emergency.

The boys put the lid on it with a big 'Thank You.'

Charlie, seven, and five-year-old Bradley set about brightening up their bin with rainbows, bees and handprints.

And they wrote a big “thank you” on the lid to show the service workers they haven’t been forgotten during the virus lockdown.

“Even the postman gets a wave through the window to show him he’s doing a great job,” said dad Steven at home in the Bow Lane area of Leyland.

“Originally it was their mum Helen’s idea to do it to show it isn’t only the health workers who are heroes during all this. And the boys were really up for it.

“They are really good lads and they both have a caring side.”

The boys’ first attempt, on the family’s grey bin, ended up smudged after overnight rain made some of the paint run. So, undaunted, they decided to decorate the blue bin which will be collected this week.

“They did it the night before and they were upset the following morning when they saw it had rained,” said Steve, a motorhome salesman in Lostock Hall.

“It didn’t look as good, but the binmen loved it. The boys were sitting on the window sill when they called and they gave them a big thumbs up.”