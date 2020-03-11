Charity shop challenge: can you buy three outfits for £20?

The Post tasked singer and fashion fan Katrina-Marie Howson to find three outfits on a shoestring at the St Catherine’s Hospice shop in Lostock Hall.



Katrina put her bargain-hunting skills to the test following the store’s refurbishment.

Lostock Hall singer Katrina picked out three outfits - one for workwear, one for casualwear and one for a smart occasion - which added up to 22.



She picked out three outfits - one for workwear, one for casualwear and one for a smart occasion - which added up to £22. A pair of statement earrings, a black bracelet and a necklace cost an extra £2.50.



Katrina, 21, said: “Charity shops need more recognition. I think if people take the stigma away from [them] and go in and have a look at the stuff, they can find the quality can be just as good or even better sometimes [than clothes from other retailers].



“My mum goes out in outfits that she’s got from charity shops and people have not batted an eyelid. If parents actually got their children something from here, I don’t think anyone would know the difference.



“Charity shops are so affordable and you can literally afford to get yourself a new outfit every week,” Katrina said.

The singer modelling workwear.



The shop is hoping it will appeal to more younger buyers since its revamp.



Katrina said: “I think it looks amazing. I’ve lived in Lostock Hall all my life and come here with my grandma and my mum.



“After I’ve looked round, I’m actually shocked at the quality and how much it is evolving.”

Katrina modelling some earrings, which she paired with a black evening dress.