Chorley women with Multiple Sclerosis holds ladies night for MS Society

A woman who understands the limitations and devastating effects of Multiple Sclerosis has raised £800 for the MS Society.

Lynda Millward, 67, and her daughter Carol McMullan hosted a ladies night at St George’s Church Institute in Chorley, which included a three course meal, comedian Tony Roscoe, a DJ, raffles and dancing.

Lynda, of Chorley, wanted to support the MS Society after being diagnosed with the condition more than three years ago.

The mother-of-two and grandmother-of-five said: “I was diagnosed with MS on Boxing Day 2015, which was quite a shock at my age. On a daily basis I manage very well and count myself lucky that at the moment my MS only seems to have effected my feet, lower legs and my left hand. I can sometimes feel unsteady walking, and that I am standing on pebbles. The worst sensation is a permanent feeling of pins and needles in my feet and hand and that my feet get unbearably hot in bed.

“I am fortunate that my condition is fairly mild but if I have any relapses I may need the support of the MS Charity and thought it was a charity worth supporting.

“The ladies night was a brilliant evening and everyone seemed to have enjoyed themselves. We were lucky to have a sponsor, Commercial Vehicle Media and Publishing Ltd, and local stores and businesses donated raffle prizes.”