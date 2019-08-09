Classroom team at Rainbow House in Mawdesley to climb 12 mountains in 12 months to support its children with neurological conditions

Staff at Rainbow House have challenged themselves to climb 12 mountains in 12 months, including a great Moroccan height.

The challenge was started by five of the classroom team at the charity who will climb all the 12 mountains but will be joined at different times by other staff, family and friends.

The core team are Joanne Ashcroft from Eccleston, Emily Heys from Leyland, Rebecca Edwards, from Chorley, Alison Holdsworth from Hesketh Bank and Zara Rimmer from Tarleton, who have already climbed Catbells, Snowdon, Great Gables and the highest mountain in the British Isles, Ben Nevis, which they scaled in four hours.

These will be followed by Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough, Whernside, Old Man of Coniston, Scarfell, Hevellyn and one big challenge abroad, the largest mountain in North Africa, Mount Toubkal in Morocco – at around 14,000 ft.

Joanne Ashcroft said: “As the classroom staff at Rainbow House, we are fortunate enough to see how hard the children who attend our services work and we often push them for that little bit more because we know the potential they each have.

“We get to see their amazing first steps, crawling and other wonderful achievements, but they all come with such a lot of effort and dedication from both the children and their families.

“Now we feel it is time to show how much we appreciate all that hard work and effort by challenging ourselves and raising much needed funds for Rainbow House.”

To support the 12 Mountains in 12 Months challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/12mountainsin12months or contact Rainbow House on 01704 823276. You can follow the team on Facebook: 12Mountains12Months

Rainbow House conductive education offers rehabilitation, education and fun for children and young people with neurological conditions.