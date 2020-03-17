Cornavirus: Chorley food bank to remain open during Covid-19 outbreak

A Chorley food bank will continue to feed struggling families during the coronavirus outbreak despite having fewer workers, a volunteer has said.

Store House at Liver Waters Church in Bolton Street will remain open to service users. The decision follows an announcement by the Government this afternoon advising people to avoid all but essential contact.

The food bank is now operating with fewer volunteers, as those who are over 60 are self-isolating.

Helen Schilz, project co-coordinator, said: "We've been so busy and things haven't calmed down since Christmas. The demand hasn't gone down and many workers won't be able to come in.

"I wonder if people are in a panic and rushing to get their stuff, thinking we are going to close.

"But we have no plans to shut, as we offer an essential service."

The Chorley mum added: "We can't offer a delivery service unfortunately, so people will still need to collect their goods or ask a relative to do it on their behalf. Many social workers already collect items for people who struggle to get here."

Helen said the food bank has enough tinned goods, thanks to regular donations from churches, schools and businesses but stocks of oil, sugar and washing powder are low.

Donations can be made at Tesco Buckshaw, Morrison's in Chorley, and Asda in Clayton Green and Chorley.

Alternatively, you can drop items off at the Bolton Street venue or make a cash donation by searching for LW Storehouse - Chorley Food Bank on Facebook.