Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Friday, March 20

There are now 220 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of today (Friday, March 20).



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 3,269 confirmed cases in the UK today.

This is an increase of 643 since yesterday (up from 2,626).

A total of 103 deaths have been recorded nationwide, with 41 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Friday, March 20), there are a total of 229 confirmed cases, with people infected in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan.

It is an increase of 42 since yesterday (Thursday's total was 187).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Friday, March 20:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 38 (up from 34)

Lancashire - 24 (up from 15)

Manchester - 21 (up from 18)

Oldham - 14 (up from 12)

Tameside - 14 (up from 12)

Trafford - 13 (down from 14)

Stockport - 13 (up from 10)

Liverpool - 13 (up from 12)

Cheshire East - 9 (up from 8)

Bolton - 9 (up from 7)

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Salford - 9 (up from 4)

Rochdale - 9 (up from 6)

Bury - 8 (up from 7)

Wirral - 8 (up from 6)

Cheshire West and Chester - 7 (up from 5)

Sefton - 6 (up from 4)

Warrington - 4 (up from 3)

Wigan - 4 - (no new cases)

Blackpool - 3 (down from 4)

St Helens - 2 (no new cases)

Blackburn with Darwen - 1 (no new cases)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 229

