Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Friday, March 27

There are now 899 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Friday, March 27.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 11,658 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A coronavirus priority assessment pod has been set up at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but no cases have been confirmed in the town so far (Monday, March 9)

This is an increase of 2,129 since yesterday (up 22% from 9,529).

A total of 578 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Friday, March 27), there are a total of 899 confirmed cases.

There are 628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the North West as of Wednesday, March 25

It is an increase of 158 cases (21%) since yesterday (Thursday's total was 741).

READ MORE: This is how long it takes for someone with Coronavirus to start showing symptoms.

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Friday, March 27:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

A sign directing those who believe they have coronavirus to available doctors. Pic: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Cumbria - 176 (Up from 145)

Lancashire - 102 (Up from 78)

Liverpool - 72 (Up from 57)

Manchester - 55 (Up from 45)

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Salford - 52 (Up from 47)

Oldham - 48 (Up from 42)

Stockport - 48 (Up from 45)

Trafford - 46 (Up from 40)

Tameside - 40 (Up from 35)

Rochdale - 38 (Up from 29)

Cheshire East - 31 (Up from 30)

Bury - 27 (Up from 23)

Bolton - 25 (Up from 21)

Cheshire West and Chester - 24 (Up from 18)

Sefton - 24 (Up from 20)

Wirral - 22 (Up from 16)

St Helens - 17 (Up from 16)

Wigan - 16 (Up from 14)

Knowsley - 12 (Up from 9)

Warrington - 10 (Up from 9)

Blackpool - 8 (no new cases)

Blackburn with Darwen - 6 (Up from 3)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 899

>>Join the our new Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest

DAILY LIVE BLOG>>> Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: Lancashire County Council's home library service suspended | 560,000 volunteers to support NHS | Number of coronavirus deaths in the UK rises to 422

For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.