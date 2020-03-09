Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Friday, March 27

There are now 899 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Friday, March 27.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are a total of 11,658 confirmed cases in the UK today.
This is an increase of 2,129 since yesterday (up 22% from 9,529).
A total of 578 deaths have been recorded nationwide.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Friday, March 27), there are a total of 899 confirmed cases.
It is an increase of 158 cases (21%) since yesterday (Thursday's total was 741).
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Friday, March 27:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Cumbria - 176 (Up from 145)
Lancashire - 102 (Up from 78)
Liverpool - 72 (Up from 57)
Manchester - 55 (Up from 45)
Salford - 52 (Up from 47)
Oldham - 48 (Up from 42)
Stockport - 48 (Up from 45)
Trafford - 46 (Up from 40)
Tameside - 40 (Up from 35)
Rochdale - 38 (Up from 29)
Cheshire East - 31 (Up from 30)
Bury - 27 (Up from 23)
Bolton - 25 (Up from 21)
Cheshire West and Chester - 24 (Up from 18)
Sefton - 24 (Up from 20)
Wirral - 22 (Up from 16)
St Helens - 17 (Up from 16)
Wigan - 16 (Up from 14)
Knowsley - 12 (Up from 9)
Warrington - 10 (Up from 9)
Blackpool - 8 (no new cases)
Blackburn with Darwen - 6 (Up from 3)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 899
