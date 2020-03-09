Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Monday, March 23

There are now 415 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of today (Monday, March 23).



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 5,683 confirmed cases in the UK today.

This is an increase of 665 since yesterday (up from 5,018).

A total of 281 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Monday, March 23), there are a total of 415 confirmed cases, with people infected in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan.

A coronavirus priority assessment pod has been set up at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but no cases have been confirmed in the town so far (Monday, March 9)

It is an increase of 186 since Friday (Friday's total was 229).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Saturday, March 20:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

There are currently 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North West England as of Monday, March 16

Cumbria - 79

Lancashire - 44

Manchester - 31

Stockport - 29

Trafford - 23

Oldham - 23

Salford - 23

Liverpool - 22

Tameside - 21

Cheshire East - 18

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Bolton - 17

Rochdale - 15

Bury - 14

Cheshire West and Chester - 11

Wirral - 10

Wigan - 9

Sefton - 8

Blackpool - 6

Warrington - 4

Knowsley - 4

St Helens - 3

Blackburn with Darwen - 1

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 415

For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.