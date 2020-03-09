Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Monday, March 23

There are now 415 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of today (Monday, March 23).
The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are a total of 5,683 confirmed cases in the UK today.
This is an increase of 665 since yesterday (up from 5,018).
A total of 281 deaths have been recorded nationwide.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Monday, March 23), there are a total of 415 confirmed cases, with people infected in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan.
It is an increase of 186 since Friday (Friday's total was 229).
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Saturday, March 20:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Cumbria - 79
Lancashire - 44
Manchester - 31
Stockport - 29
Trafford - 23
Oldham - 23
Salford - 23
Liverpool - 22
Tameside - 21
Cheshire East - 18
Bolton - 17
Rochdale - 15
Bury - 14
Cheshire West and Chester - 11
Wirral - 10
Wigan - 9
Sefton - 8
Blackpool - 6
Warrington - 4
Knowsley - 4
St Helens - 3
Blackburn with Darwen - 1
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 415
