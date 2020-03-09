Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Saturday, March 21

There are now 283 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of today (Saturday, March 21).
The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are a total of 3,983 confirmed cases in the UK today.
This is an increase of 714 since yesterday (up from 3,269).
A total of 177 deaths have been recorded nationwide, with 74 deaths in the last 24 hours.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Saturday, March 21), there are a total of 283 confirmed cases, with people infected in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan.
It is an increase of 54 since yesterday (Friday's total was 229).
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Saturday, March 20:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Cumbria - 52 (up from 38)
Lancashire - 26 (up from 24)
Manchester - 26 (up from 21)
Stockport - 21 (up from 13)
Trafford - 15 (down from 19)
Oldham - 14 (no new cases)
Tameside - 14 (up from 12)
Liverpool - 14 (up from 13)
Bolton - 13 (up from 9)
Rochdale - 12 (up from 9)
Salford - 10 (up from 9)
Bury - 10 (up from 8)
Cheshire West and Chester - 10 (up from 7)
Cheshire East - 9 (no new cases)
Wirral - 9 (up from 8)
Sefton - 7 (up from 6)
Wigan - 6 - (up from 4)
Blackpool - 5 (up from 3)
Warrington - 4 (no new cases)
Knowsley - 3
St Helens - 2 (no new cases)
Blackburn with Darwen - 1 (no new cases)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 283
