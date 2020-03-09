Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Sunday, March 29

There are now 1,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Sunday, March 29.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 17,089 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A total of 1,019 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

Yesterday (Saturday, March 28), 2,546 new cases were confirmed across the country, with 260 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

It means yesterday saw the UK's biggest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began.

There have been four deaths confirmed at Royal Lancaster Infirmary, two at hospitals managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and two at hospitals managed by East Lancashire Teaching Hospitals.

A coronavirus priority assessment pod has been set up at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but no cases have been confirmed in the town so far (Monday, March 9)

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Sunday, March 29), there are a total of 1,340 confirmed cases.

It is an increase of 441 cases since Friday (899 cases).

There are 628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the North West as of Wednesday, March 25

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Sunday, March 29:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 238 (Up from 176)

Lancashire - 167 (Up from 102)

A sign directing those who believe they have coronavirus to available doctors. Pic: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool - 132 (Up from 72)

Salford - 78 (Up from 52)

Manchester - 76 (Up from 55)

Oldham - 73 (Up from 48)

Stockport - 66 (Up from 48)

Trafford - 64 (Up from 46)

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Rochdale - 52 (Up from 38)

Tameside - 52 (Up from 40)

Cheshire East - 42 (Up from 31)

Bury - 40 (Up from 27)

Wirral - 40 (Up from 22)

Sefton - 35 (Up from 24)

St Helens - 33 (Up from 17)

Bolton - 33 (Up from 25)

Cheshire West and Chester - 31 (Up from 24)

Wigan - 30 (Up from 16)

Warrington - 19 (Up from 10)

Knowsley - 19 (Up from 12)

Blackburn with Darwen - 10 (Up from 6)

Blackpool - 10 (Up from 8)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 1,340

For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.