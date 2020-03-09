Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Thursday, March 26

There are now 741 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Thursday, March 26.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 9,529​ confirmed cases in the UK today.

This is an increase of 1,452 since yesterday (up 18% from 8,077).

A total of 422 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Thursday, March 26), there are a total of 741 confirmed cases.



It is an increase of 113 cases (17.9%) since yesterday (Wednesday's total was 628).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Thursday, March 26:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:



Cumbria - 145 (Up from 129)

Lancashire - 78 (Up from 71)

Liverpool - 57 (Up from 41)

Salford - 47 (Up from 31)



Manchester - 45 (Up from 41)

Stockport - 45 (Up from 42)

Oldham - 42 (Up from 34)

Trafford - 40 (Up from 31)

Tameside - 35 (Up from 32)

Cheshire East - 30 (Up from 25)

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Rochdale - 29 (Up from 24)

Bury - 23 (Up from 17)

Bolton - 21 (Up from 19)

Sefton - 20 (Up from 13)

Cheshire West and Chester - 18 (no new cases)

St Helens - 16 (Up from 8)

Wirral - 16 (Up from 15)

Wigan - 14 (Up from 11)

Knowsley - 9 (Up from 8)

Warrington - 9 (Up from 8)

Blackpool - 8 (no new cases)

Blackburn with Darwen - 3 (Up from 2)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 741

