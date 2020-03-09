Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Tuesday, March 24

There are now 527 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of today (Tuesday, March 24).



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 6650 confirmed cases in the UK today.

This is an increase of 967 since yesterday (up from 5,683).

A total of 335 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Tuesday, March 24), there are a total of 527 confirmed cases, with people infected in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan.

It is an increase of 112 since Friday (Monday's total was 415).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Tuesday, March 24:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 110 (Up from 79)

Lancashire - 59 (Up from 44)

Manchester - 37 (Up from 31)

Stockport - 36 (Up from 29)

Liverpool - 35 (Up from 22)

Trafford - 28 (Up from 23)

Oldham - 28 (Up from 23)

Tameside - 27 (Up from 23)

Salford - 25 (Up from 23)

Rochdale - 19 (Up from 15)

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Cheshire East - 18 (No new cases)

Bolton - 18 (Up from 17)

Cheshire West and Chester - 16 (Up from 11)

Bury - 15 (Up from 14)

Wirral - 12 (Up from 10)

Sefton - 10 (Up from 8)

Wigan - 9 (No new cases)

Warrington - 7 (Up from 4)

Blackpool - 6 (No new cases)

St Helens - 6 (Up from 3)

Knowsley - 5 (Up from 4)

Blackburn with Darwen - 1 (No new cases)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 527

