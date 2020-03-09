Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Wednesday, March 25

There are now 628 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Wednesday, March 25.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are a total of 8,077 confirmed cases in the UK today.
This is an increase of 1,427 since yesterday (up from 6,650).
A total of 422 deaths have been recorded nationwide (up from 335 yesterday).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Wednesday, March 25), there are a total of 628 confirmed cases.
It is an increase of 101 cases (19.2%) since yesterday (Tuesday's total was 527).
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Wednesday, March 25:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Cumbria - 129 (Up from 110)
Lancashire - 71 (Up from 59)
Stockport - 42 (Up from 36)
Manchester - 41 (Up from 37)
Liverpool - 41 (Up from 35)
Oldham - 34 (Up from 28)
Tameside - 32 (Up from 27)
Trafford - 31 (Up from 28)
Salford - 31 (Up from 25)
Cheshire East - 25 (18)
Rochdale - 24 (Up from 19)
Bolton - 19 (Up from 18)
Cheshire West and Chester - 18 (Up from 16)
Bury - 17 (Up from 15)
Wirral - 15 (Up from 12)
Sefton - 13 (Up from 10)
Wigan - 11 (9)
Warrington - 8 (Up from 7)
Blackpool - 8 (6)
Knowsley - 8 (Up from 5)
St Helens - 8 (Up from 6)
Blackburn with Darwen - 2 (1)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 628
