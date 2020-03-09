Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Friday, April 10

There are now 7,533 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Friday, April 10.



The latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 65,077 confirmed cases in the UK.

It means another 4,344 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours, with a further 881 deaths recorded.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 7,978​ deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Friday, April 10), there are a total of 7,533 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 1,263 cases across the region since yesterday.

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Friday, April 10:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Lancashire - 1,111 (Up from 1,026)

Cumbria - 936 (Up from 864)

Liverpool - 634 (Up from 587)

Manchester - 454 (Up from 395)

Wirral - 353 (Up from 288)

Sefton - 351 (Up from 306)

Stockport - 338 (Up from 298)

St Helens - 306 (Up from 269)

Cheshire West and Chester - 289 (Up from 261)

Salford - 285 (Up from 273)

Trafford - 272 (Up from 257)

Oldham - 267 (Up from 248)

Cheshire East - 257 (Up from 226)

Knowsley - 227 (Up from 198)

Wigan - 223 (Up from 209)

Bolton - 223 (Up from 204)

Tameside - 217 (Up from 191)

Warrington - 211 (Up from 182)

Rochdale - 209 (Up from 195)

Bury - 177 (Up from 166)

Blackpool - 98 (Up from 94)

Blackburn with Darwen - 95 (Up from 92)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 7,533

