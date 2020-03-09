Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Friday, April 3

There are now 3,224 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Friday, April 3.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 33,718 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A total of 2,921 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

Yesterday (Thursday, April 2), 4,244 new cases were confirmed across the country, with 569 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Friday, April 3), there are a total of 3,224 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 669 cases since yesterday (2,555 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Friday, April 3:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 512 (Up from 425)

Lancashire - 463 (Up from 368)

Liverpool - 309 (Up from 262)

Manchester - 195 (Up from 155)

Salford - 158 (Up from 129)

Stockport - 140 (Up from 107)

Trafford - 126 (Up from 104)

Oldham - 125 (Up from 114)

Sefton - 119 (Up from 86)

St Helens - 112 (Up from 72)

Wirral - 111 (Up from 83)

Rochdale - 105 (Up from 94)

Cheshire East - 102 (Up from 76)

Cheshire West and Chester - 97 (Up from 65)

Tameside - 94 (Up from 77)

Wigan - 91 (Up from 67)

Bury - 87 (Up from 75)

Knowsley - 79 (Up from 53)

Bolton - 69 (Up from 51)

Warrington - 65 (Up from 40)

Blackburn with Darwen - 37 (Up from 25)

Blackpool - 28 (Down from 37)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 3,224

