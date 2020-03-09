Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Monday, April 13

There are now 9,721 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Monday, April 13.



The latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 84,279 confirmed cases in the UK.

It means another 19,202 people have tested positive since Friday, with a further 2,634 deaths recorded.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 10,612​ deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

This is every confirmed case in the North West

In the North West today (Monday, April 13), there are a total of 9,721 confirmed cases.

It is an increase of 2,188 cases across the region since Friday.

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Monday, April 13:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Lancashire - 1,453 (Up from 1,111)

Cumbria - 1,165 (Up from 936)

Liverpool - 849 (Up from 634)

Manchester - 611 (Up from 454)

Wirral - 489 (Up from 353)

Sefton - 453 (Up from 351)

Stockport - 429 (Up from 338)

Cheshire West and Chester - 383 (Up from 289)

Cheshire East - 368 (Up from 257)

St Helens - 361 (Up from 306)

Trafford - 342 (Up from 272)

Salford - 327 (Up from 285)

Bolton - 321 (Up from 223)

Oldham - 306 (Up from 267)

Warrington - 301 (Up from 211)

Knowsley - 285 (Up from 227)

Wigan - 281 (Up from 223)

Tameside - 263 (Up from 217)

Rochdale - 251 (Up from 209)

Bury - 213 (Up from 177)

Blackburn with Darwen - 139 (Up from 95)

Blackpool - 131 (Up from 98)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 9,721

