Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Monday, April 6

There are now 5,026 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Monday, April 6.


The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 47,806 confirmed cases in the UK today.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 4,934 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Monday, April 6), there are a total of 5,026 confirmed cases.

It is an increase of 753 cases since yesterday (4,273 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Monday, April 6:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Lancashire - 726 (Up from 642)

Cumbria - 698 (Up from 629)

Liverpool - 455 (Up from 387)

Manchester - 293 (Up from 252)

Salford - 226 (Up from 191)

Stockport - 225 (Up from 193)

Sefton - 219 (Up from 172)

Trafford - 201 (Up from 173)

Oldham - 194 (Up from 152)

St Helens - 184 (Up from 148)

Cheshire East - 171 (Up from 144)

Wirral - 168 (Up from 147)

Cheshire West and Chester - 167 (Up from 149)

Wigan - 156 (Up from 116)

Rochdale - 155 (Up from 127)

Tameside - 145 (Up from 129)

Bolton - 133 (Up from 109)

Knowsley - 133 (Up from 110)

Bury - 124 (Up from 104)

Warrington - 122 (Up from 97)

Blackpool - 68 (Up from 50)

Blackburn with Darwen - 63 (Up from 52)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 5,026

