Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Monday, April 6

There are now 5,026 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Monday, April 6.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are a total of 47,806 confirmed cases in the UK today.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 4,934 deaths have been recorded nationwide.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Monday, April 6), there are a total of 5,026 confirmed cases.
It is an increase of 753 cases since yesterday (4,273 cases).
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Monday, April 6:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Lancashire - 726 (Up from 642)
Cumbria - 698 (Up from 629)
Liverpool - 455 (Up from 387)
Manchester - 293 (Up from 252)
Salford - 226 (Up from 191)
Stockport - 225 (Up from 193)
Sefton - 219 (Up from 172)
Trafford - 201 (Up from 173)
Oldham - 194 (Up from 152)
St Helens - 184 (Up from 148)
Cheshire East - 171 (Up from 144)
Wirral - 168 (Up from 147)
Cheshire West and Chester - 167 (Up from 149)
Wigan - 156 (Up from 116)
Rochdale - 155 (Up from 127)
Tameside - 145 (Up from 129)
Bolton - 133 (Up from 109)
Knowsley - 133 (Up from 110)
Bury - 124 (Up from 104)
Warrington - 122 (Up from 97)
Blackpool - 68 (Up from 50)
Blackburn with Darwen - 63 (Up from 52)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 5,026
