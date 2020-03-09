Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Monday, March 30

There are now 1,645 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Monday, March 30.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 19,522 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A total of 1,228 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

Yesterday (Sunday, March 29), 2,433 new cases were confirmed across the country, with 209 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

There have been four deaths confirmed at Royal Lancaster Infirmary, two at hospitals managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and two at hospitals managed by East Lancashire Teaching Hospitals.

These are the figures for the North West

This is every confirmed case in the North West

In the North West today (Monday, March 30), there are a total of 1,645 confirmed cases.

It is an increase of 305 cases since Sunday (1,340 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Monday, March 30:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 292 (Up from 238)

Lancashire - 231 (Up from 167)

Liverpool - 157 (Up from 132)

Salford - 92 (Up from 78)

Manchester - 91 (Up from 76)

Oldham - 82 (Up from 73)

Stockport - 79 (Up from 66)

Trafford - 77 (Up from 64)

Rochdale - 65 (Up from 52)

Tameside - 58 (Up from 52)

Bury - 55 (Up from 40)

Cheshire East - 54 (Up from 42)

Sefton - 45 (Up from 35)

Wirral - 44 (Up from 40)

Bolton - 42 (Up from 33)

Wigan - 39 (No new cases)

St Helens - 39 (Up from 33)

Cheshire West and Chester - 34 (Up from 31)

Knowsley - 26 (Up from 19)

Warrington - 21 (Up from 19)

Blackburn with Darwen - 12 (Up from 10)

Blackpool - 10 (No new cases)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 1,645

