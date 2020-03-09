Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Saturday, April 4

There are now 3,703 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Saturday, April 4.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 38,168 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A total of 3,605 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

Yesterday (Friday, April 3), 4,450 new cases were confirmed across the country, with 684 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Friday, April 3), there are a total of 3,703 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 479 cases since yesterday (3,224 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Saturday, April 4:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 564 (Up from 512)

Lancashire - 536 (Up from 463)

Liverpool - 342 (Up from 309)

Manchester - 224 (Up from 195)

Salford - 190 (Up from 158)

Stockport - 156 (Up from 140)

Oldham - 149 (Up from 125)

Sefton - 142 (Up from 119)

Trafford - 139 (Up from 126)

Wirral - 130 (Up from 111)

Rochdale - 126 (Up from 105)

St Helens - 122 (Up from 112)

Cheshire West and Chester - 116 (Up from 97)

Cheshire East - 111 (Up from 102)

Wigan - 110 (Up from 91)

Tameside - 109 (Up from 94)

Bury - 102 (Up from 87)

Knowsley - 89 (Up from 79)

Warrington - 82 (Up from 65)

Bolton - 80 (Up from 69)

Blackburn with Darwen - 43 (Up from 37)

Blackpool - 41 (Up from 28)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 3,703

