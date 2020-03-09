Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Sunday, April 5

There are now 4,273 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Sunday, April 5.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 41,903 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A total of 4,313 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

Yesterday (Saturday, April 4), 3,735 new cases were confirmed across the country, with 708 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Sunday, April 5), there are a total of 4,273 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 570 cases since yesterday (3,703 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Sunday, April 5:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Lancashire - 642 (Up from 536)

Cumbria - 629 (Up from 564)

Liverpool - 387 (Up from 342)

Manchester - 252 (Up from 224)

Stockport - 193 (Up from 156)

Salford - 191 (Up from 190)

Trafford - 173 (Up from 139)

Sefton - 172 (Up from 142)

Oldham - 152 (Up from 149)

Cheshire West and Chester - 149 (Up from 116)

St Helens - 148 (Up from 122)

Wirral - 147 (Up from 130)

Cheshire East - 144 (Up from 111)

Tameside - 129 (Up from 109)

Rochdale - 127 (Up from 126)

Wigan - 116 (Up from 110)

Knowsley - 110 (Up from 89)

Bolton - 109 (Up from 80)

Bury - 104 (Up from 102)

Warrington - 97 (Up from 82)

Blackburn with Darwen - 52 (Up from 43)

Blackpool - 50 (Up from 40)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 4,273

