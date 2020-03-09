Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Thursday, April 16, 2020

There are now 11,376 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Thursday, April 16.
The latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 98,476 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.
It means another 4,605 people have tested positive since yesterday (Wednesday, April 15), with a further 761 hospital deaths recorded.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 12,868 deaths have been recorded nationwide.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Thursday, April 16), there are a total of 11,376 confirmed cases.
It is an increase of 447 cases across the region since yesterday.
COVID-19 cases in North West England on Thursday, April 16:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities (e.g. Lancashire County Council, Blackpool Council etc.) most affected:
Lancashire - 1,692 (Up from 1,632)
Cumbria - 1,278 (Up from 1,236)
Liverpool - 979 (Up from 946)
Manchester - 724 (Up from 694)
Wirral - 593 (Up from 560)
Sefton - 532 (Up from 508)
Stockport - 511 (Up from 491)
Cheshire West and Chester - 461 (Up from 423)
Cheshire East - 449 (Up from 433)
Bolton - 424 (Up from 400)
St Helens - 399 (Up from 389)
Trafford - 388 (Up from 382)
Oldham - 370 (Up from 359)
Salford - 368 (Up from 362)
Warrington - 363 (Up from 343)
Wigan - 330 (Up from 320)
Knowsley - 329 (Up from 316)
Tameside - 308 (Up from 285)
Rochdale - 275 (Up from 271)
Bury - 256 (Up from 253)
Blackpool - 174 (Up from 162)
Blackburn with Darwen - 173 (Up from 164)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 11,376
