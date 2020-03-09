Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Thursday, April 2

There are now 2,555 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Thursday, April 2.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 29,474 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A total of 2,352 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 1), 4,324 new cases were confirmed across the country, with 563 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Thursday, April 2), there are a total of 2,555 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 301 cases since Tuesday (2,254 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Thursday, April 2:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 425 (Up from 380)

Lancashire - 368 (Up from 313)

Liverpool - 262 (Up from 217)

Manchester - 155 (Up from 126)

Salford - 129 (Up from 127)

Oldham - 114 (Up from 108)

Stockport - 107 (Up from 101)

Trafford - 104 (Up from 96)

Rochdale - 94 (Up from 89)

Sefton - 86 (Up from 73)

Wirral - 83 (Up from 69)

Tameside - 77 (Up from 69)

Cheshire East - 76 (Up from 74)

Bury - 75 (Up from 72)

St Helens - 72 (Up from 61)

Wigan - 67 (Up from 65)

Cheshire West and Chester - 65 (Up from 54)

Knowsley - 53 (Up from 42)

Bolton - 51 (Up from 48)

Warrington - 40 (Up from 32)

Blackpool - 27 (Up from 18)

Blackburn with Darwen - 25 (Up from 20)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 2,555

