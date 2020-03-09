Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Thursday, April 9

There are now 6,829 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Thursday, April 9.
The latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 60,733 confirmed cases in the UK.
It means another 5,491 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours, with a further 1,606 deaths recorded.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 7,097 deaths have been recorded nationwide.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Thursday, April 9), there are a total of 6,270 confirmed cases.
It is an increase of 559 cases since yesterday.
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Thursday, April 9:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Lancashire - 1,026 (Up from 923)
Cumbria - 864 (Up from 804)
Liverpool - 587 (Up from 552)
Manchester - 395 (Up from 361)
Sefton - 306 (Up from 289)
Stockport - 298 (Up from 270)
Wirral - 288 (Up from 262)
Salford - 273 (Up from 259)
St Helens - 269 (Up from 239)
Cheshire West and Chester - 261 (Up from 227)
Trafford - 257 (Up from 240)
Oldham - 248 (Up from 232)
Cheshire East - 226 (Up from 209)
Wigan - 209 (Up from 197)
Bolton - 204 (Up from 185)
Knowsley - 198 (Up from 169)
Rochdale - 195 (Up from 186)
Tameside - 191 (Up from 182)
Warrington - 182 (Up from 162)
Bury - 166 (Up from 151)
Blackpool - 94 (Up from 85)
Blackburn with Darwen - 92 (Up from 86)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 6,829
