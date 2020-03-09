Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

There are now 10,297 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Tuesday, April 14.
The latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 88,621 confirmed cases in the UK.
It means another 4,342 people have tested positive since Monday, with a further 717 deaths recorded.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 11,329 deaths have been recorded nationwide.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Tuesday, April 14), there are a total of 10,297 confirmed cases.
It is an increase of 576 cases across the region since Monday.
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Tuesday, April 14:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Lancashire - 1,532 (Up from 1,453)
Cumbria - 1,218 (Up from 1,165)
Liverpool - 882 (Up from 849)
Manchester - 643 (Up from 611)
Wirral - 526 (Up from 489)
Sefton - 469 (Up from 453)
Stockport - 464 (Up from 429)
Cheshire West and Chester - 410 (Up from 383)
Cheshire East - 386 (Up from 368)
St Helens - 369 (Up from 361)
Trafford - 365 (Up from 342)
Bolton - 364 (Up from 321)
Salford - 345 (Up from 327)
Oldham - 332 (Up from 306)
Warrington - 326 (Up from 301)
Wigan - 296 (Up from 281)
Knowsley - 293 (Up from 285)
Tameside - 276 (Up from 263)
Rochdale - 267 (Up from 251)
Bury - 233 (Up from 213)
Blackburn with Darwen - 152 (Up from 139)
Blackpool - 149 (Up from 131)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 10,297
