Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Tuesday, April 7

There are now 5,376 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Tuesday, April 7.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are a total of 51,608 confirmed cases in the UK.
It means another 3,802 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 5,373 deaths have been recorded nationwide.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Tuesday, April 7), there are a total of 5,736 confirmed cases.
It is an increase of 710 cases since yesterday (5,026 cases).
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Monday, April 6:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Lancashire - 838 (Up from 726)
Cumbria - 753 (Up from 698)
Liverpool - 510 (Up from 455)
Manchester - 323 (Up from 293)
Sefton - 264 (Up from 219)
Stockport - 246 (Up from 225)
Salford - 242 (Up from 226)
St Helens - 236 (Up from 184)
Trafford - 222 (Up from 201)
Wirral - 220 (Up from 168)
Oldham - 216 (Up from 194)
Cheshire West and Chester - 200 (Up from 167)
Cheshire East - 196 (Up from 171)
Wigan - 185 (Up from 156)
Bolton - 170 (Up from 133)
Rochdale - 167 (Up from 155)
Knowsley - 167 (Up from 133)
Tameside - 162 (Up from 145)
Warrington - 138 (Up from 122)
Bury - 138 (Up from 124)
Blackpool - 72 (Up from 68)
Blackburn with Darwen - 71 (Up from 63)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 5,736
