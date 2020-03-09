Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Tuesday, April 7

There are now 5,376 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Tuesday, April 7.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are ​a total of 51,608 confirmed cases in the UK.

It means another 3,802 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 5,373 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Tuesday, April 7), there are a total of 5,736 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 710 cases since yesterday (5,026 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Monday, April 6:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Lancashire - 838 (Up from 726)

Cumbria - 753 (Up from 698)

Liverpool - 510 (Up from 455)

Manchester - 323 (Up from 293)

Sefton - 264 (Up from 219)

Stockport - 246 (Up from 225)

Salford - 242 (Up from 226)

St Helens - 236 (Up from 184)

Trafford - 222 (Up from 201)

Wirral - 220 (Up from 168)

Oldham - 216 (Up from 194)

Cheshire West and Chester - 200 (Up from 167)

Cheshire East - 196 (Up from 171)

Wigan - 185 (Up from 156)

Bolton - 170 (Up from 133)

Rochdale - 167 (Up from 155)

Knowsley - 167 (Up from 133)

Tameside - 162 (Up from 145)

Warrington - 138 (Up from 122)

Bury - 138 (Up from 124)

Blackpool - 72 (Up from 68)

Blackburn with Darwen - 71 (Up from 63)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 5,736

