Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Tuesday, March 31

There are now 1,963 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Tuesday, March 31.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 22,141 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A total of 1,408 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

Yesterday (Monday, March 30), 2,619 new cases were confirmed across the country, with 180 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Tuesday, March 31), there are a total of 1,963 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 318 cases since Monday (1,645 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Tuesday, March 31:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 340 (Up from 292)

Lancashire - 278 (Up from 231)

Liverpool - 197 (Up from 157)

Manchester - 109 (Up from 91)

Salford - 104 (Up from 92)

Oldham - 101 (Up from 82)

Stockport - 93 (Up from 79)

Trafford - 86 (Up from 77)

Rochdale - 78 (Up from 65)

Tameside - 62 (Up from 58)

Cheshire East - 61 (Up from 54)

Bury - 59 (Up from 55)

Sefton - 57 (Up from 45)

Wirral - 56 (Up from 44)

Wigan - 53 (Up from 39)

St Helens - 49 (Up from 39)

Bolton - 47 (Up from 42)

Cheshire West and Chester - 45 (Up from 34)

Knowsley - 34 (Up from 26)

Warrington - 22 (Up from 21)

Blackpool - 18 (Up from 10)

Blackburn with Darwen - 14 (Up from 12)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 1,963

