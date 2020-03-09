Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Wednesday, April 1

There are now 2,254 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Wednesday, April 1.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 25,150 confirmed cases in the UK today.

A total of 1,789 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

Yesterday (Tuesday, March 31), 3,009 new cases were confirmed across the country, with 381 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Wednesday, April 1), there are a total of 2,254 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 291 cases since Tuesday (1,963 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Wednesday, April 1:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Cumbria - 380 (Up from 340)

Lancashire - 313 (Up from 278)

Liverpool - 217 (Up from 197)

Salford - 127 (Up from 104)

Manchester - 126 (Up from 109)

Oldham - 108 (Up from 101)

Stockport - 101 (Up from 93)

Trafford - 96 (Up from 86)

Rochdale - 89 (Up from 78)

Cheshire East - 74 (Up from 61)

Sefton - 73 (Up from 57)

Bury - 72 (Up from 59)

Tameside - 69 (Up from 62)

Wirral - 69 (Up from 56)

Wigan - 65 (Up from 53)

St Helens - 61 (Up from 49)

Cheshire West and Chester - 54 (Up from 45)

Bolton - 48 (Up from 47)

Knowsley - 42 (Up from 34)

Warrington - 32 (Up from 22)

Blackburn with Darwen - 20 (Up from 14)

Blackpool - 18 (No new cases)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 2,254

For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.