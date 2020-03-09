Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

There are now 10,929 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Wednesday, April 15.


The latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 93,873​ confirmed cases in the UK.

It means another 5,252 people have tested positive since yesterday (Tuesday, April 15), with a further 778 deaths recorded.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 12,107​​ deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Wednesday, April 15), there are a total of 10,929 confirmed cases.

It is an increase of 632 cases across the region since yesterday.

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Wednesday, April 15:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Lancashire - 1,632 (Up from 1,532)

Cumbria - 1,236 (Up from 1,218)

Liverpool - 946 (Up from 882)

Manchester - 694 (Up from 643)

Wirral - 560 (Up from 526)

Sefton - 508 (Up from 469)

Stockport - 491 (Up from 464)

Cheshire East - 433 (Up from 386)

Cheshire West and Chester - 423 (Up from 410)

Bolton - 400 (Up from 364)

St Helens - 389 (Up from 369)

Trafford - 382 (Up from 365)

Salford - 362 (Up from 345)

Oldham - 359 (Up from 332)

Warrington - 343 (Up from 326)

Wigan - 320 (Up from 296)

Knowsley - 316 (Up from 293)

Tameside - 285 (Up from 276)

Rochdale - 271 (Up from 267)

Bury - 253 (Up from 233)

Blackburn with Darwen - 164 (Up from 152)

Blackpool - 162 (Up from 149)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 10,929

