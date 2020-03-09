Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Wednesday, April 8

There are now 6,270 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Wednesday, April 8.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are a total of 55,242 confirmed cases in the UK.
It means another 3,634 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.
Since the outbreak began, a total of 6,159 deaths have been recorded nationwide.
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Wednesday, April 8), there are a total of 6,270 confirmed cases.
It is an increase of 534 cases since yesterday (5,736 cases).
READ MORE: This is how long it takes for someone with Coronavirus to start showing symptoms.
The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Wednesday, April 8:
In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:
Lancashire - 923 (Up from 838)
Cumbria - 804 (Up from 753)
Liverpool - 552 (Up from 510)
Manchester - 361 (Up from 323)
Sefton - 289 (Up from 264)
Stockport - 270 (Up from 246)
Wirral - 262 (Up from 220)
Salford - 259 (Up from 242)
Trafford - 240 (Up from 222)
St Helens - 239 (Up from 236)
Oldham - 232 (Up from 216)
Cheshire West and Chester - 227 (Up from 200)
Cheshire East - 209 (Up from 196)
Wigan - 197 (Up from 185)
Rochdale - 186 (Up from 167)
Bolton - 185 (Up from 170)
Tameside - 182 (Up from 162)
Knowsley - 169 (Up from 167)
Warrington - 162 (Up from 138)
Bury - 151 (Up from 138)
Blackburn with Darwen - 86 (Up from 71)
Blackpool - 85 (Up from 72)
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 6,270
>>Join the our new Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest
DAILY LIVE BLOG>>> Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates
For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.