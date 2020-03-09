Coronavirus in the North West: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Wednesday, April 8

There are now 6,270 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Wednesday, April 8.



The latest figures from Public Health England show that there are ​a total of 55,242 confirmed cases in the UK.

It means another 3,634 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 6,159 deaths have been recorded nationwide.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Wednesday, April 8), there are a total of 6,270 confirmed cases.

This is every confirmed case in the North West

It is an increase of 534 cases since yesterday (5,736 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Wednesday, April 8:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Lancashire - 923 (Up from 838)

Cumbria - 804 (Up from 753)

Liverpool - 552 (Up from 510)

Manchester - 361 (Up from 323)

Sefton - 289 (Up from 264)

Stockport - 270 (Up from 246)

Wirral - 262 (Up from 220)

Salford - 259 (Up from 242)

Trafford - 240 (Up from 222)

St Helens - 239 (Up from 236)

Oldham - 232 (Up from 216)

Cheshire West and Chester - 227 (Up from 200)

Cheshire East - 209 (Up from 196)

Wigan - 197 (Up from 185)

Rochdale - 186 (Up from 167)

Bolton - 185 (Up from 170)

Tameside - 182 (Up from 162)

Knowsley - 169 (Up from 167)

Warrington - 162 (Up from 138)

Bury - 151 (Up from 138)

Blackburn with Darwen - 86 (Up from 71)

Blackpool - 85 (Up from 72)

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 6,270

