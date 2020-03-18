Coronavirus: Lostock Hall mum sets up Covid-19 community Facebook support group

A Lostock Hall mum has set up a coronavirus Facebook support group as pledges to help the most vulnerable pour in.

Chloé Jo created Lostock Hall Community Group Coronavirus Help and Support this afternoon.

The mum-of-three's aim is to make it easier to co-ordinate help for people in Lostock Hall and the surrounding areas who are vulnerable or self-isolating.

Good Samaritan Chloe decided to take action after visiting a heaving Aldi in Bamber Bridge where she says people were rushing to stock-pile daily essentials.

She said: "I went shopping with my three young children and saw several old people struggling. I spoke to an elderly lady who said people were barging into her, so I gave her my number and said I would help her.

"People are getting rowdy and pushing in shops, so older people don't want to be there. People are feeling vulnerable."

She put out a post offering help on the Lostock Hall Community Facebook group on Saturday. After hundreds of people liked, shared and commented on her post, she decided to set up a separate group dedicated to the cause.

"I didn't expect to get as many likes and comments as I did. The community spirit has been brilliant. The response just shows how strong Lostock Hall is, and between us, we can make a huge difference. It shows the power of social media," she said.

Chloe is offering to walk people's dogs, pick up shopping and prescriptions, take people to vital doctors appointments, and deliver essential items to food banks. She is open to other ideas and is appealing for volunteers.

"I just want to make a little bit of difference," she added.

"I'm going about my every day life but it's scary for some people, so I'll do all I can to help."

To join the group, please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/257293891961219/

