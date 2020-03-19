CORONAVIRUS: New steps for safe rubbish disposal in South Ribble

Residents in South Ribble who are self-isolating because of suspected coronavirus are being urged to follow new rules about how to dispose of their household waste.

South Ribble Borough Council wants anybody living in properties where one or more people are displaying symptoms of the disease - a new persistent cough or high temperature - to change the way they handle their rubbish.

The new measures are to protect waste disposal workers

The authority says that the measures are to protect its own waste disposal workers, prevent further spread of the virus and ensure collections can continue as normal.

They will affect both how and, crucially, when, rubbish is disposed of.

This is what residents are being told to do:

***Household waste must be put in a plastic rubbish bag and tied when full.

***The plastic bag should then be placed in a second bin bag and tied.

***No waste should be put in any bin less than three days before the bin is due to be collected.

***If you have a rubbish bag that needs to go in your bin less than three days before collection, please store it in a suitable and secure place until the bin has been collected. Then place the bag in the bin ready for the next collection.

***Please do not store rubbish bags in communal areas or on the street. Once the household’s isolation has come to an end, waste collection can resume as normal.

The steps are to ensure that if the virus is present on bin bags, there is sufficient time for it to die before the council’s waste team handle it. It is thought that coronavirus can live on some surfaces for around 48 hours.

Cllr Susan Jones, cabinet member for environment said, “This truly is an unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure our waste service is maintained through this difficult time - however, to do this, we must as a priority care for the welfare of our staff.

“We really need resident’s support to be able to achieve this and we are urging all households who are self-isolating or individuals who are experiencing symptoms to take these measures on board.

“We understand this is a difficult situation and storing your rubbish at times will not be ideal. Please have in mind that these measures are being taken in order to maintain the welfare of our staff and community and is helping to delay the spread of this virus," Cllr Jones said.

The authority stressed that bin collections are continuing as normal and asked residents to check the council's website for collection dates.

“Please follow government advice on the developments of COVID-19,” Cllr Jones added.