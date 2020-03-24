Coronavirus: Preston siblings donate daily essentials to vulnerable elderly people during Covid-19 outbreak

A pair of Preston siblings have made their parents proud by supporting older people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Regan and Megan Inglis, of Lonsdale Road, donated toilets rolls on Friday to nine elderly neighbours who cannot leave their house to go shopping for essential items during the outbreak.

This is because Covid-19 is particularly dangerous to elderly people and those with underlying health conditions.

Mark, the siblings' dad, said: "I was so impressed. I think it's a really nice gesture, and the neighbours were chuffed to bits."

Regan (7) and Megan (11) were inspired to help their neighbours, including a woman who is nearly 100-years-old, after watching the crisis unfold on TV.

The pair, who are 7th Preston Scout Group members, then asked to give away a bundle of toilet rolls that their dad had brought home from work.

And when Scouts was cancelled for the night, they saw it as the perfect opportunity to carry out their good deed, and handed out four rolls to each person.

Mark says he and his wife Clare Hills were so proud of their children's gesture that he posted about it on Twitter.

It caught the eye of Regan and Megan's school, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Preston, with staff praising the pupils.

"I got a nice little response from their school saying thanks very much. They also said they were happy their values were being taken out of school," Mark said.

"It's good to check on our neighbours and see if they need anything.

"The adults are panicking but the kids are saying, 'Let's give our toilet rolls away.'

"Children are conscious about the crisis. They're not thinking, 'We have six weeks off school now.'

"They want to do the right thing.

"And their mum and I are just so proud of them."