'Criminal' business supporters scream Bail me Out for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley

Business leaders from across the North West busted their way out of ‘jail’, raising more than £35,000 for a children’s hospice.

They were joined by celebrity cellmates burlesque queen Kiki DeVille and Extreme Cake Makers’ Rosie Dummer at Bail Me Out - Derian House Children’s Hospice’s most outrageous money-raising challenge of the year.

Lee Morgan banged up

The 16 inmates were “arrested” on Friday morning at Leyland Police Station, before being thrown behind bars at La Corte Italian restaurant in Leyland, the former police station.

Locked in the Victorian cells, their only hope of release was to raise £999 bail money with only their phones and laptops to help them out.

Derian House patron and cabaret queen Kiki said: “I’m a parent of Derian House and I know exactly what it is that Derian does for families.

“Not just children who are with us, but for bereaved families too.”

Sgt Anthony Burgess nicks Evie Skentelbery

The resourceful “criminals” not only raised their bail money but smashed the challenge raising a total of £35,138.46 so far, with donations still coming in.

Miriam Payne, Events and Promotions Manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Bail Me Out has been a fantastic success, far beyond our wildest dreams. We like to put the fun in fundraising at Derian House, and that’s what this event was all about - as well as raising much needed funds. We are so grateful to everyone who took part – from the wonderful participants who really embraced the theme, to Chorley and Leyland police, Lancashire Police Cadets, Judge Batman and the team at La Corte who looked after us so well. Everybody should be very proud of what they have achieved.

“The money our ‘prisoners’ raised will make a huge difference to the children, young people and families who are cared for by Derian House. £35,000 will pay for the running costs of

BAIL ME OUT CRIMINALS

Kristen Durose locked in the cell

· Rosie Dummer from Extreme Cake Makers, of Clitheroe arrested for “baking under the influence”

· Burlesque cabaret queen (and Derian House Patron) Kiki DeVille, of Earby, arrested for “excessive fabulousness”

· Andy Clarke, from The Sports Office, Wigan, (and Derian House ambassador) arrested for “persecuting the staff”

· Lee Morgan, of Thermatic, Salford, arrested for “drunk and disorderly”

Jane Campbell has her fingerprints taken

· Kristen Durose, of Red Star Wealth, Blackpool, for “crimes of passion”

· Daniel Maddox, of Evolve Document Solutions, Leyland, for “murder on the dancefloor”

· Jane Campbell and Evie Skentelbery, of Fresh Perspective Resourcing, Chorley, for “indecent exposure at a networking event”

· Graham Ritchie, of Kluio Ltd, Preston, for “crimes against fashion”

· Lachlan McLean, of Forbes Solicitors, Chorley for “excessive dithering (contrary to Section 5 of the Dilatory Husbands Act 1982)

· Katie Shepherd, of Fulfilment Crowd, Chorley, for “uncontrollable snacking”

Supporters of Derian House being thrown into jail to raise money

· Chris Mahady, of Findel Education, Hyde, Cheshire, for “driving in bus lanes”

· Mark Whittaker, of Findel Education, Hyde, Cheshire, for “”impersonating Bradley Walsh”

· John Hesketh, Regional Manager of NatWest Premier Banking, for “shampoo acquisition from hotels”

· Sharon Benson, of Studio, Clayton-le-Moors, for “continued parking offences”

· Ian McWhirter, of Studio, Clayton-le-Moors, for “bad line plans”