Death toll rises at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as confirmed cases continue to rocket

Another two patients have died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus Covid-19.

It takes the number of deaths there to five, after Paul Ramsden, 80, from Lytham became the first to die from the disease on Friday.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The deaths of two more people - a man, 64, and woman, 70 - with underlying health conditions were announced yesterday.

Vic boss Kevin McGee said the latest to die are a man, 82, and woman, 84, both with underlying conditions.

He said: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients' families and loved ones at this difficult time."

There are now at least 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Blackpool, up from 10 on Sunday, and 278 in the council area of Lancashire, which includes Wyre and Fylde.

DO NOT LEAVE YOUR HOME IF YOU HAVE CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS

They are either:

- A high temperature (you feel hot to touch on your chest or back)

- A new, continuous cough (coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual))

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do. Click here.