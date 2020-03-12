Eco fashion: how buying your clothes from Age Concern can help to make a difference

Age Concern in Central Lancashire prevented 51 tonnes of pre-loved items going into landfill last year while raising much-needed charity funds.

A full outfit priced at £20 could equate to an arts and crafts therapy session for a dozen people living with dementia, while the charity's highest ever valued donation was £1,880 in 2009.

Bel Fry, head of retail, said: “Fast fashion has had a huge impact in our shops. More and more we are seeing clothes from big brands like ASOS, River Island and Nike coming in with the labels still on.

"Students and other eco-conscious customers are not only thinking about the environment when they purchase from our charity shops but they are also savvy in saving, as designer brands can be found from as little as £9.99, depending on the item.”

“More often than not our shops on the high streets are a place for the community and this is seen particularly in Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge where our shops have been serving the local people for as long as 30 years.

"Today, we provide free advice clinics, run dementia shopping hours and provide hundreds of volunteering hours, in addition to a hearty welcome and a friendly chat.”