Every household waste recycling centre in Lancashire has closed

All of Lancashire's household waste recycling centres have closed to the public as part of efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Lancashire County Council made the move less than 24 hours after it warned people to to use the facilities sparingly and responsibly - following a busy weekend for the 16 centres.

In a message on Twitter, the authority said: "Please be reassured that district and borough councils are working closely with us to maintain essential doorstep waste collections."

Staff at the waste centres had already been instructed not to help people carry items to the skips in order to observe strict social distancing measures.

The authority said that workers at the plants had experienced abuse because of the length of time it was taking to empty skips

Council leader Geoff Driver said yesterday that he was concerned visitors were "putting their own and staff welfare at risk by the way they were using the service".

The Garstang recyclign centre had already closed on Sunday becasue of staff shortages caused by the coronavirus.