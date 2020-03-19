Family visits to council-run care homes in Lancashire are suspended with immediate affect

Families will no longer be able to visit elderly and vulnerable relatives at Council-run care homes due to coronavirus.



Lancashire County Council has suspended all visits from families, friends and relatives with immediate affect.

A Council spokesman said: "We have ceased all visits from families, friends and relatives to Lancashire County Council run care homes.

"We are continuing to work with colleagues in the NHS and Public Health England to do everything we can to delay the spread of coronavirus and ensure the people of Lancashire are protected.

"There are 16 residential homes affected across the county.

"This measure is to ensure the risk of coronavirus being brought into the homes is reduced.

"Other residential homes not run by the county council will make their own arrangements."

The Council did not say when the restrictions are expected to be lifted.

This is the full list of care homes affected:

Lady Elsie Finney House, Cottam, Preston

Meadowfield House, Fulwood, Preston

Grove House, Adlington, near Chorley

Broadfield House, Leyland

Bowgreave Rise, Garstang

Milbanke, Kirkham

Dolphinlee House, Ridge Estate, Lancaster

Woodhill House, Morecambe

Beacon View, Skelmersdale

Woodside, Padiham, Burnley

Cravenside, Barnoldswick

Woodlands, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington

Castleford, Clitheroe

Olive House, Bacup