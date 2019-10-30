Guide Dog's Chorley fund-raising group gather enough funds for a puppy partnership

Friendly guide dog Pennard is working hard to support his new owner, thanks to the fund-raising efforts of people in the Chorley area.

Residents have raised more than £13,000 so far this year for the charity Guide Dogs.

The Chorley fund-raising group, made up entirely of volunteers, raised the sum by organising collections and events.

As a result of reaching the £13,000 milestone, the group have been able to add to existing funds and support a working partnership between guide dog Pennard and a person with sight loss.

Lynne Whittaker, community fund-raising development officer for Guide Dogs in the Chorley area, said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.

“We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do.

“We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”

As there are nearly two million people living with severe sight loss, Guide Dogs has launched its Pups to Partnership campaign, to fund the lifetime cost of seven guide dog partnerships.

The charity has the ambitious target of raising £420,000 in just one month. This sum will fund seven adorable puppies from birth to retirement, on their journey to become life changing guide dogs.

To find out about volunteering for Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering