Help a Leyland woman raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by selling cakes on Wear it Pink Day

A former nurse is inviting the community to join her in baking cakes to raise funds as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pauline Southwood will be selling cakes around Leyland on Friday, October 18, which is also Wear it Pink Day.

The 75-year-old is asking if anyone wants to donate or bake cakes for her to sell, to get in touch with her.

She said: “I do a lot of fund-raising for cancer awareness. My partner, Ralph Garman, 73, lost his wife, Shirley, in 2009, to breast cancer and she was a strong supporter of cancer charities in Swindon, where she lived.

“She worked really hard and I wanted to continue her work.

“I have met a lot of people with cancer and I really feel for them, so I want to do as much as I can to raise money for research.

“I will be selling cakes around Leyland on Friday, October 18 and if any shops want to donate any, or if anyone wants to bake cakes and give them to me to sell, please call me on 01772 460774.”

Pauline will be donating the funds from her cake sale to Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, which merged earlier this year, to form Breast Cancer Now.

The charity is taking part in the worldwide annual campaign this month, involving thousands of organisations, to highlight the importance of breast awareness, education and research.

Wear it Pink Day encourages people to dress in pink, decorate their businesses, sell cakes and raise funds for cancer charities.