Help raise funds to get a Leyland dad flown home after he died suddenly during a family holiday in Greece

Family and friends of a man who died suddenly while on holiday in Greece are desperate to raise enough funds to fly him back home in time for his birthday.

Ste Unett, of Leyland, had flown to Greece with his wife Dawn Cocklin, their 18-month daughter Isla and his two step children last week.

Ste Unett with his wife Dawn Cocklin and children

But tragedy struck last Saturday, August 31, when the 42-year-old suddenly collapsed and started having seizures.

He was admitted to hospital but died four days later, on Tuesday, September 3.

Dawn, 34, has returned to their family home, and is struggling to afford the extra costs of medical bills and flying him back to the UK so he can be laid to rest.

Friends have set up two fund-raising pages to help her, which have so far raised more than £3,500.

Ste Unett in the pool with Isla

Dawn's boss and friend, Louise Coxhead, who set up one of the pages with her work colleagues, said: "Dawn is absolutely heartbroken. Nobody expects to go on a family holiday and for it to end in tragedy.

"The day before he fell ill, Ste was happy, playing in the pool with his daughter.

"Dawn has come home, minus her husband. She just wants her children's daddy to come home.

"At the minute, Ste is just stuck out there so we are trying our best for Dawn, as she wants him home for his 43rd birthday, which is September 14.

"Two fund-raisers have been set up. Myself and her work colleagues have created one to show support for Dawn, and Ste's childhood friend, Barry Hastewell has set one up on his behalf.

"People have been absolutely brilliant. Dawn is overwhelmed by the support people have shown her.

"We are aiming to raise £5,000 to help get him home and pay for funeral costs. Even just a small donation is amazing."

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/1qt8liszuo

Barry Jon Hastewell has also set a page up and has been collecting money through NSKA martial arts gym, YoungOffenders OutofZone and Tens Group.