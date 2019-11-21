Here is how losing weight has helped a Croston performer sing better

Losing weight can have a positive impact on a number of things, as a Croston woman reveals how even losing a few pounds has improved her singing.

Linda Green has been able to hit the high notes and keep in tune as losing just one stone has improved her singing.

Linda Green before

The 58-year-old, from Croston, says that even just over a stone has kept aided her breathing, meaning she can hold longer notes.

She explains: “I stayed at my goal weight until I was made redundant from my job in 2008.

“I tried to maintain on my own but gradually weight crept up and I never managed to get less than 13lb over my original goal weight.

“In 2018, my husband became seriously ill and lost a great deal of weight. He couldn’t face food and I was trying anything in a desperate attempt to get any sort of calories into him.

“Of course, I ended up eating what I was trying to feed him and the pounds started to accumulate.”

In August 2018 and with her husband in recovery, Linda stepped through the doors of WeightWatchers (WW) at St Mary’s Priory Club, Leyland, weighing 9st 8 1/2lbs.

She followed the WW Freestyle plan, adopting the 80/20 rule (eat healthy foods 80 per cent of the time).

The ease of the plan and addition of the digital tools and group support played a huge part in her success, as she adds: “The app and WW Facebook group are a great help and I am confident that, with WW, the support from my coach, Michelle Hartley and fellow members, I will stick with the programme and maintain easily.

“I feel great that I can now wear clothes that show my shape rather than hiding it. I am under 5 feet tall and, it is a strange thing but, being slimmer, I feel taller. When I look in the mirror I see a more elongated shape rather than a short, dumpy one.”

As she joined the gym and started pilates, she slimmed down to 8st 5lb. She says her weight loss has given her further benefits, including feeling more toned and finding it easier to breathe which she says helped her sing better.

Linda sings on an ad hoc basis with a group of friends and attends various organised events.

She says: “When you are singing, you get lots of oxygen into your system, as you are taking deep breaths.

“So even losing a bit of weight can help with your breathing.

“This in turn boosts your serotonin levels. Singing is a very joyful thing to do and to sing for other people gives me great pleasure.”

Linda will be singing under her stage name Miss Scarlett McCorr for Good Old Days at The Village Hall, in Hutton, on Friday, December 6, at 7.30pm.

The event is organised by Paul Russell of the Well Dressed Gentlemen.

Tickets are £12 and can be bought by calling 01772 611011. All proceeds will go towards St Catherine’s Hospice.