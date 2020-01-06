Here is how you can enter Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Preston and Blackpool - and get 30 per cent off when you sign up now

This January, everyone is invited to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Preston and Blackpool

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to Preston and Blackpool but are no longer restricted to female participants.

Pretty Muddy fun

This means everybody can be part of the empowering Race for Life movement – and show support for the 41,100 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the North West.

Anyone who signs up in January can claim a special 30% off the entry fee* by using the code RFLJAN30. Visit http://www.raceforlife.org

The Pretty Muddy take places at Moor Park, Preston, on June 13, with the 5k and 10k Race for Life event on June 14.

The 5k and 10k Race for Life stakes place at Blackpool Prom on July 8.

All events are open to all ages and abilities.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Event Manager for the North West, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it. This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

“Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Sarah continued: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Preston with people across the North West and the whole of the UK.

“People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.

“Please go to the Race for Life website, choose an event, and sign up today.”

To enter, visit www.raceforlife.org