Here is what is happening in Preston and Chorley for Learning Disability Week: June 17 to June 23

A series of events are happening this week as part of Learning Disability Week

Caritas Care organised a large awareness event at Flag Market yesterday, working with a number of local charities: Caritas Care, Spire, Mix ‘n’ Match, Holywell Care, Integrate, Uclan, Carousel, NW Ambulance Service, Advocacy Focus, Dance Syndrome and Health Watch.

Disability awareness day at Preston Flag Market'The Pat Afflick Award

Organiser Martin Laydon, Disability Services Manager at Caritas, said: "This is a national event, instigated by Mencap to show the positivity of people living with disabilities and showcasing what we are doing. We have a number of events happening this week.

"Already taken place was the launch event and this morning PNE coaches played football with our adults and young people with disabilities at Play Football, based at Tulketh High Football Academy in Ingol. I want to say a big thank you to the coaches. Everyone enjoyed it."

Further events are happening across the county:

Today (Tuesday):

1.pm until 3.30pm - Library awareness Plungington Community Centre

James Hughes and Louise Calvert of Caritas Care

Wednesday June 19:

10.30am until 12.30pm: Live Healthier: Live Longer Life Centre at Chorley Hospital

1pm until 3.30pm - DENW Hate crime Event DENW Office, 103 Church Street, Preston

6.30pm until 9pm: Club 98 Disco Glover’s Bar, 43 Glover's Court, Preston

FX Project at Caritas Care delivering a parachute demonstration

Thursday June 20 :

10.30am until 3pm Chorley and District Mencap knock-out curling and boccia tournaments at NewTrees Centre (rear of 52-54 Stump Lane) – phone Linda 07872 308006

2pm until 4pm: Face 2 Face Meeting self-advocates. All welcome at Plungington Community Centre, Brook Street, Preston

4pm until 8pm: Music group – with music mixing on computer software - Integrate – 112/116 Tulketh Brow, Ashton, Preston

Jane Baulcombe and Sarah Ward marking 100 years of Learning Disability Care

7.30pm The Greatest Snowman, ADA Performance, Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tickets cost £4 each

Friday June 21:

10am until noon: Music Session St Cuthbert’s Church Centre, Lytham Road, Preston

2pm until 4pm: Launch of new health group with afternoon tea at Plungington Community Centre, Brook Street, Preston

6pm until 9pm: FX Disco with band Bannister House, 23-25 Sedgwick Street, Preston

Saturday June 22:

1pm: Walk in the Park (1 – 2 miles) Bring a picnic lunch/buy at cafe. Meet at The Pavilion Café, Avenham Park, Preston